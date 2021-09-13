Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-0)

Monday Night Football

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Ravens vs. Raiders Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -198 | Raiders +166

Spread: Ravens -4 (-110)|Raiders +4 (-110)

Total: 46.5 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +1500 | Raiders +7500

Ravens vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Ravens -4 (-110)

Ravens vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

The Baltimore Ravens are out to prove that the sum of their parts is much stronger than the individual. After losing running back J.K Dobbins to an ACL in August, Baltimore lost another running back in Gus Edwards and their two-time first-team All-Pro cornerback, Marcus Peters. Both also suffered ACL injuries during the same practice, just minutes apart. However, if there’s a team that can overcome such setbacks, it’s Baltimore.

The Ravens are one of the deepest teams in the league, and they specifically target players that are malleable to their system. Fourth-year Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett will likely replace Peters and play opposite Marlon Humphrey. The team then wasted little time bringing in Latavius Murray and Le’ Veon Bell to provide some depth at the running back position. Murray averaged 4.5 yards per rush and 7.7 yards per reception with the Saints last season, and he could emerge as the premier back in the offense.

The Raiders will still be tasked with trying to stop the run, and of course, they’ll also need to keep one eye on Lamar Jackson. It won’t surprise me if Jackson has a big game on the ground against a Raiders team that finished 28th against the run last season per Football Outsiders Rush DVOA rankings.

If we switch to offense, the Raiders’ O-line could be a bit vulnerable after losing three starters from the prior season. Pass protection will be key against a Baltimore defense that likes to pin its ears and get after the quarterback.

Few teams are better prepared than the Raiders in Week 1 as they’ve won and covered the spread in each of their past five games in this spot — outscoring opponents in those games by a whopping 177-26.

Good luck finding a team with a greater margin of victory during that stretch. I’ll gladly take the team known for packing its defense when it travels on the road.

Lay the points with the favorite.