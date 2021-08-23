Be Careful Betting The Season Rushing Yard Total For Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looks like he will be the lead back in Indianapolis this year. With a season rushing total set at 1,200.5 yards on the FanDuel Sportsbook, a few key injuries within the organization have potentially shifted expectations for the upcoming season. A foot ailment to starting quarterback Carson Wentz has caused excitement on an uptick in volume, but the same injury for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has caused some worry for the impact it may have on Taylor’s production.

Is Hitting The Season Total Unlikely?

A statistic from ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Live showed that Taylor averaged 4.1 yards per rush before contact when running to the left, towards Nelson, compared to just 2.1 when running to the right. Nelson’s absence could seriously impact Taylor and diminish some of his production if he continues to struggle when not behind Nelson. Although we may see an uptick in carries if Wentz is not ready for Week 1, keep an eye on Quenton Nelson’s availability as the season gets closer. If the All-Pro guard is out for a few weeks to start the year, that may be enough to keep Taylor from toppling his total this season.