Bears vs. Raiders Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bears vs. Raiders NFL Week 5 Info

Chicago Bears (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

Date: Sunday, October 10th

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Bears vs. Raiders Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bears +205 | Raiders -250

Spread: Bears +5.5 (-110) | Raiders -5.5 (-110)

Total:44.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Bears +10000 | Raiders +6500

Bears vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Over 44.5 (-105)

Raiders -5.5 (-110)

Bears vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

The Chicago Bears will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 in a contest that suddenly has more appeal than it did in Week 1. Justin Fields will be starting at quarterback for Chicago and has finally, mercifully, been named the starter going forward. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season and will be playing angry on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago will try to pull off the upset without the services of starting running back David Montgomery, who is expected to be sidelined up to five weeks with a knee injury. Wednesday’s injury report had some other key names to monitor, with Akiem Hicks (groin) DNP, Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) DNP, and Darnell Mooney (groin) limited, all being listed. The Raiders have injury issues of their own with Josh Jacobs (ankle) limited, Peyton Barber (toe) DNP, Johnathan Abram (shoulder) limited, and Trayvon Mullen (toe) DNP all showing up on the injury report. They have more critical pieces on injured reserve in Richie Incognito, Jalen Richard, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota.

Chicago showed signs of life in Week 4. Justin Fields was far from perfect, but you could tell that they finally had a quarterback that could help provide enough balance that there would not be a liability at the position. The Bears’ defense is not what it once was, so they will need more than a game manager to make a postseason bid. Fields provides that. Now 2-2 on the season, there is finally hope and legitimate excitement in the Windy City.

Las Vegas has been excellent this season. They have three crucial wins and emerged from the most challenging part of their schedule with a 3-1 record. As long as they can avoid more key injuries, the Raiders should make the postseason in the AFC. Derek Carr is playing at a good to great level and will be the x-factor that determines how far this Raiders team goes this year.

As mentioned, the Raiders have been excellent this season. They will have a tough test against the Bears’ defense but have proven that they can bang with the best teams in the league. All they have to do in Week 5 is avoid playing down to their competition. Treat this game like they did their past four contests, and they should easily cover the spread. Seventy-one percent of the public’s action has come in on the Raiders, but the sharp action has been more split, resulting in the line staying put since its opening.

The total is more interesting. The early lean was with the under. However, after starting this analysis, the over is beginning to look more appealing. The juice suggests that the sharp action has been on the under, but these are two offenses that would surprise if they scored less than 21 points this weekend. The Fields effect should help push this contest to 45 points or more. Tap the over for Week 5.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid