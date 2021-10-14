Bengals vs. Lions Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bengals vs. Lions NFL Week 6 Info

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) vs. Detroit Lions (0-5)

Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Ford Field

Bengals vs. Lions Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals -188 | Lions +158

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Bengals vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

Lions +3.5 (-110)

Lions Moneyline (+158)

Over 47.5 (-115)

Bengals vs. Lions News, Analysis, and Picks

First-year coach Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions head into this Week 6 tilt at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at a disappointing 0-5, but it has not been without some heartbreak and close calls. After falling victim to Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal in Week 3 as time expired to cost them a one-point victory, they again lost on a long, last-second kick as Minnesota’s Greg Joseph booted through his 54-yard attempt as the clock hit zeroes to secure another two-point victory for their opponent.

What was worse in that one is that the Lions scored a TD with 37 seconds left, and Campbell had the stones to go for two and the would-be outright victory, and it paid off at the time. It is obvious to those observing weekly that this Lion team plays hard each week and is a bit better than their early season results have shown.

However, the public does not have much confidence in them picking up their first victory in this spot as the opening spread of +1 is now all the way up to +3.5, with 62% of the tickets coming in on the road team. The Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises thus far in 2021, as they sit at 3-2 and very nearly topped the Packers in Week 5 that would have had them atop their difficult division with four wins. QB Joe Burrow has blossomed in year two with the help of his former college teammate, rookie Ja’marr Chase, as the two of them have connected for five touchdowns in as many games.

I am one to always back a short home underdog if they are not playing what I would deem an elite squad. As improved as the Bengals have been this season, I don’t think many bettors would disagree with not lofting them to that category quite yet. The Bengals have a -2 turnover differential and have benefitted quite a bit from playing some bottom-feeding QB’s. Jared Goff has been better with his turnovers this season than in years past (only three thus far), and I think he will move the ball well against this Bengals secondary.

The Lions should have this game circled as one of the few where they can emerge victoriously, and I will back them both with the 3.5 points and on the Moneyline. Also, a nice trend for backing the over in this game is that it has paid off in six of the past eight Lions home games.

