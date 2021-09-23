Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bengals vs. Steelers NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Bengals vs. Steelers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +144 | Steelers -172

Spread: Bengals +3 (-105) | Steelers -3 (-115)

Total: 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Bengals vs Steelers Predictions and Picks

Over 43.5 (-110)

Steelers -3 (-115)

Bengals vs Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

In a battle of 1-1 AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Heinz Field to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The spread in this game opened with the home team laying 6.5, but due to injury concerns on both sides of the football, it has dropped down to only a field goal.

Steeler QB Ben Roethlisberger is somehow dealing with an injury he has not had in his career before, a pectoral issue that has sidelined him from practice so far this week. As of writing, he is “doing everything he can” to be out there Sunday, and if history tells us anything with Big Ben, he will be under center for his team. Edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in the 2nd quarter of their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and his availability is as important as their signal-caller. He seems to be a true 50/50 shot of suiting up while leading receiver Diontae Johnson is on the wrong side of questionable. The Steelers’ secondary was their biggest question mark on defense heading into this season, and they held up great against the Bills in their season opener before getting thrashed by Derek Carr last weekend.

The key matchup here is that defensive front of Pittsburgh taking advantage of a futile Bengals offensive line that has already given up 10 sacks of Joe Burrow through two games. If Watt is out there, expect him, Melvin Ingram, and Cameron Heyward to have a field day at home. The Bengals should try to establish running back Joe Mixon early and often to relieve pressure from Burrow, even though the Steeler run defense looks elite again in 2021 (169 yards allowed in two games) after leading the league in the category last season.

The Steelers have a brutal schedule coming up as they have the Packers, Broncos, and Seahawks the next three weeks before their Bye, and they know this game must be a win if they want to contend for a playoff spot this year. We should take advantage of a shrinking spread because if Watt and Ben both suit up, it should be back in the -4.5 range. If either or both sit it out, you’d still have to like your chances with the home team in a divisional game.

