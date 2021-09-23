Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Wagers for Panthers vs. Texans

The Carolina Panthers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday night as rookie quarterback Davis Mills will get his first career start for the Texans and look to pull off the upset. Let’s take a look at the odds for anytime touchdown scorer and see where the value lies on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which Players Provide The Most Value?

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was able to find eight carries and played for 19 snaps last week, which may make him a bit of a value play at +500 to find the end zone. That may be a solid correlation bet if you are on the Panthers -7.5. Carolina wide receiver Brandon Zylstra may be another dart to consider throwing after finding the end zone and getting three catches last week. He’s bigger than someone like Robby Anderson, so he’ll prove to be solid in the red zone and will likely be out there for a few end zone packages. It may be best to avoid the big names like McCaffrey, Cooks, and Moore in this one with shallow prices, but that just leaves room for value on the long shots like Hubbard and Zylstra.