Best Bets for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL season has been great through the first three weeks, with plenty of surprises and fantastic games. Another full slate of games is upon us again this week to place some wagers on.

We will go over three of the best bets to consider every week, which you can tail or fade. Let’s take a look at what we got for NFL Week 4, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Week 4 Best Bets

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) at New England Patriots

In normal circumstances, this has all the makings of a trap game. A far superior road team giving up less than a touchdown? Usually a reason for pause, but Tom Brady playing his first game back in New England since he departed for Tampa isn’t normal circumstances. When you add in the fact the Buccaneers are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, you have to like their chances even more. If Brady is going to bring it for any game outside the playoffs, this one is it, and I’m not in a position to bet against that version of Brady.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a solid 2-1 start this season and actually lead the AFC North. While the Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase connection has looked just as fruitful as it did at LSU, the Bengals defense has been the true star of the show. You hate to lay the hook on top of the touchdown here, but Trevor Lawrence has struggled this season behind a Jacksonville offense line that Cincinnati’s front seven (which ranks T-4 in sacks per game) should feast off of. Pair that with the Jaguars being thin in the secondary following the trade of cornerback C.J. Henderson this week, and Burrow could be in a position to carve up the Jacksonville defense as well.

3. New York Giants (+7.5) at New Orleans Saints

Betting on an 0-3 Giants team might not be something you’re thrilled about, but the fact remains, the G-Men have lost close games, and with a couple of proverbial balls bouncing their way, they could be 2-1 right now. The Saints actually are 2-1 right now but have been incredibly inconsistent. Dominating the Packers in Week 1, getting blown out by the Panthers in Week 2, and putting up a solid performance against the Patriots in Week 3. Getting the touchdown plus the hook from the Giants’ perspective has to feel good. This Giants offense put up numbers against a talented Washington defense and now get an injured New Orleans defense. All you need is the Giants to keep it close, something they have done virtually all year.

