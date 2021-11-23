Best NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 12

If you’re still reading the story in Week 12, you’ve been dominating your NFL survivor pool this season, and you’re probably one of a select few players remaining. You’re probably also running thin on good teams to pick, making every week trickier than the last.

The Duel is here to help in Week 12 with our top three survivor pool picks.

NFL Survivor Week 12 Picks

3. Chicago Bears (at Detroit Lions)

This is a nightmare week for survivor. There is no team favored by more than seven points on FanDuel Sportsbook. And the only three teams favored by even four points or more are teams there’s a good chance you’ve already picked. So instead, let’s look at someone you’d probably never consider using. The Chicago Bears are struggling mightily, but they are 3.5-point favorites over the Tim Boyle-led Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Even with Andy Dalton at the helm, the Bears being the next team up in the “pick whoever is against the Detroit Lions” strategy makes them a more-than-viable pick in Week 12.

2. New England Patriots (vs. Tennessee Titans)

This week, the New England Patriots are one of the “big” favorites, with a 6-point spread over the Tennessee Titans at home. Mac Jones has this offense clicking on all cylinders, and the defense has been incredible. Over the past three weeks, they’ve out-scored their opponents by a combined margin of 94 to 13. The Tennessee Titans had a serious fall from grace in Week 11, losing to the Houston Texans. With losses to both the Texans and the New York Jets this year, it’s hard to take them too seriously despite their 8-3 record.

1. Dallas Cowboys (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

You’ve probably picked the Dallas Cowboys this year, but if you haven’t, you should absolutely pick them now. The week’s biggest favorites (7-point spread and -330 on the moneyline) are your safest bet. The Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3 since their bye week, and whether it’s just the team crashing down to earth after a hot start or off-field issues getting to them, things are not looking good. Even without CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, Dak Prescot shouldn’t have much trouble shredding a defense that Pro Football Focus has ranked No. 18 in coverage.

