Best NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 5

There haven’t been any real bloodbath weeks in most NFL survivor pools yet, but Week 4 was probably the worst we’ve seen this season.

The incredibly chalky Buffalo Bills came through in a big way, but losses by the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints will have bounced a few people from most pools.

If you dodged those landmines, here are The Duel’s top NFL Survivor Pool picks for Week 5.

NFL Survivor Week 5 Picks

3. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)

The Detroit Lions are one of only two remaining winless teams in the NFL this season, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to shake that accolade in Week 5. The Minnesota Vikings are so much better than their 1-3 record indicates. Their +2 point differential is actually the best in the NFC North, and Pro Football Focus ranks them a modest 17th in overall grade. The Lions, on the other hand, grade out at 29th and have the NFL’s sixth-worst point differential. The Vikings also aren’t a team that will be worth picking often (especially with a brutal upcoming schedule after this week).

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. MIA)

Many people will have already used the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and unlike the Vikings, they’ll often be worth considering. Those are the two best arguments against picking the Bucs this week, as they check in as 10.5-point favorites — the biggest of the week according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds.

1. New England Patriots (@ HOU)

As 9-point favorites, the New England Patriots aren’t far behind the Bucs. Bill Belichick’s success against rookie quarterbacks is long established, and Davis Mills isn’t your run-of-the-mill rookie QB. He’s racked up four interceptions and been sacked seven times through his two career starts, and he was just limited to a woeful 87 yards against the Bills. The Mac Jones-led Patriots just hung with the reigning Super Bowl champs on Sunday, and they should have no trouble rolling over the Texans, even on the road.

Jason Schandl is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Jason Schandl also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username Jaymun. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in his articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.