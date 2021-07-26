Bet Buccaneers, Bills, and Chiefs all to Win in Week 1 +190?

The FanDuel Sportsbook has put a odds boost parlay together for Week 1 of the NFL season, which is just over a month away from kickoff. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs all to win in Week 1 are up from their actual price of +155 to +190. It can be hard to back three big-time favorites, which is why you may want to consider leaving this one on the table here. They’re all three home teams are all three favored by about a touchdown.

Three Tough Matchups To Kick Things Off

The Dallas Cowboys will be the road dogs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening game, where they will raise the banner in Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into Buffalo to take on the Bills, and that’s where this could get dicey. The Cleveland Browns head into Kansas City, and suddenly you are betting against three good football teams that all need to lose. If the price is only +155 originally on that parlay, you may want to consider blindly taking each of their opponents as road dogs. If one of them hits, you may break even, and if you hit two, you are certainly making some money there. Week one can be scary, sloppy, and lead to some unpredictable results. Leave this one behind as it’s too chalk to consider this early in the season.