Bet the Jets Under 6 Wins at -115?

With a rookie quarterback at the helm in 2021, the New York Jets currently sit at six for their season’s win total with the juice at -115 to the under, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where Should You Lean On This Number?

This may be a number to consider taking the under on. With a first-year quarterback, a first-time head coach, and a first-time offensive coordinator who has never called plays in his career, there could be a lot of kinks to work out for the Jets in this first season. The offensive line was addressed, but there are still holes on the roster, and the skill positions are still underwhelming. It’s not a finished product, but the franchise is trending in the right direction. With that being said, this isn’t a 2021 team. To go from where they were last season to pop up to seven wins would be miraculous.

Who Are They Beating?

The issue comes when looking at the schedule and trying to determine where the wins will come from. They could beat Carolina and Denver, but both matchups are on the road, and I wouldn’t be a shock if they lost one of those. Between Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati, they may split those. Jacksonville has a better quarterback, so that matchup could be a toss-up. The rest seem far-fetched. How many of these games are they going to be favored in? It seems likely, as things stand, that it won’t be six of them. The Jets are turning things around and have made some good moves after the disaster that was last season, but they aren’t even close to there yet. Take the under and avoid the typical New York team hype.