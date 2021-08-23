Bet The Over on Rushing Yards For Najee Harris This Season

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris will look to make an immediate impact in the team’s backfield following the departure of James Conner to Arizona. The FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Harris’s rushing total set at 1,000.5 as he is expected to get a large majority of the workload in Pittsburgh this season.

How Does Harris Reach This Number?

Although the rookie is expected to be a three-down back, the worry may come with the high level of talent in the Steelers passing game. There are two ways to look at it between JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson. One outcome is that Harris is limited on volume because of the desire to pass to so many luxurious targets that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has at his disposal.

Another outcome could be that with so many weapons on the field at once, defenses have to respect the wideouts giving Harris an open middle of the field to run wild. The worry with that school of thought may be the lack of play-action usage by Pittsburgh. They utilized the play-call just 51 times in 2020, dead-last in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts, who had 91. But it’s hard to believe that the Steelers would trade away Conner and utilize a first-round pick on Harris for him to not have a shot to crack this number barring any serious injury.

Take the over here with so much talent to free things up for the former Alabama running back.