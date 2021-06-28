Bet the Seattle Seahawks To Make The Playoffs At -130?

Seattle Seahawks To Make The Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks are priced at -130 to make the playoffs. In fact, three of the four teams in the NFC West are odds-on favorites to make the playoffs. The NFC West might be the best division in football, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the only starting quarterback with a Super Bowl ring in the division.

Seattle has made the playoffs in eight of the nine seasons since selecting Wilson 75th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. That’s a pretty good return on your money, and if there’s a quarterback to trust in the division with your hard-earned money, Wilson has to be at the top of your list. Although the Seahawks had only three picks in the draft this year, they were busy in the free-agent market by resigning linemen Cedric Ogbuechi, Jordan Simmons, and Ethan Pocic. They then went out and got Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick.

One addition who won’t take the field but could end up as their biggest addition is new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron was the passing game coordinator with the Rams, so he’ll have a different title and a greater responsibility in his new role with the Seahawks. It’ll be interesting if Waldron’s addition results in more downfield passing for Wilson or whether they’ll continue to operate as a run-first oriented team under head coach Pete Carroll.

However, many pundits will agree that they found a way to improve the offensive line when their franchise quarterback was said to be unhappy about behind the scenes. It could be an attempt by Wilson to keep himself motivated, but the Seahawks organization made a concerted effort to ensure that he’s happy. That alone should be worth at least another trip to the playoffs.

Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.