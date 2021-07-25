Bet the Titans Over 9 Wins at -150?

Coming off five straight winning seasons and their first division title since 2008, the Tennessee Titans win total currently sits at nine wins with juice towards the over at -150, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. They are also narrowly behind the Indianapolis Colts at +115 to win the AFC South.

An Explosive Offense In Tennessee?

Their offense is a talented and balanced attack that was able to put up 40 points in five games last season, the most in the league last season, and tied for 2nd most all-time. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has proven himself to be a franchise quarterback, Derrick Henry is arguably the best running back in the league, and A.J. Brown is breaking out as a number one option. Add former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to the mix, and this offense only gets scarier. Tannehill certainly does not need to be a world-beater for them to succeed with so much talent around him.

Helping Out The Defense With Ground-And-Pound

The thing that seems to be keeping them from breaking through into the upper echelon of teams in the NFL may come on defense with their lack of a pass rush or ability to consistently cover their opponents downfield. The luxury that they have that can help them mask their defensive inabilities is that giving the ball to Henry can help keep the defense off the field for extended periods of time. He is the ultimate clock-crunching game manager that can keep the offense on the field, something that keeps them in ball games. Even with an average defensive group, there are no obvious weaknesses here for the Tennessee Titans.

With a good offensive line for one of the league’s best backs, an improving defense, and an average schedule strength of 13th, the Titans can be a dark horse in this conference. Consider this juiced over on one of the best teams not named the Chiefs or Bills in the AFC.