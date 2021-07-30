Bet Titans +1400 to Win the AFC Championship?

The Tennessee Titans have quietly stacked up five straight winning seasons since 2016 for the first time since they were referred to as the Houston Oilers and Warren Moon was under center in 1993. They have shown the league that they want to win now after signing former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to bolster an already-explosive offense. The FanDuel Sportsbook has them listed as AFC South favorites with their odds to win the AFC at +1400.

Why Are The Titans At Such Long Odds?

Two years ago, they were in the AFC Championship game; it seems they have only gotten better since. The number may sit that high because of who is in front of them and how large that gap truly is. The leaders of the pack in the AFC are clearly the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Buffalo Bills. It’s hard to put the Titans in the same tier as either of those teams, which puts them out of the immediate conversation, especially if they may have to beat them on back-to-back weeks in order to cash that ticket. You then look at the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, or Indianapolis Colts, all teams that FanDuel has at significantly shorter odds than Tennessee.

The Chargers can gain serious momentum if quarterback Justin Herbert makes the leap that everyone is expecting as well. There’s are a lot of teams in the AFC that that could push the AFC championship game and squander this bet. But, the argument is there for the Titans to have a third-best shot at making the AFC title game with Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, and A. J. Brown headlining that offense. Based on the odds FanDuel is offering, that’s a ton of value, but you must realize that you are potentially betting on them having to beat the Bills and Chiefs on back-to-back weeks. If the Titans were in the NFC, this number is significantly shorter.