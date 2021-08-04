Better Record, Chiefs Or Bucs?

Chiefs or Bucs to Have a Better Record?

In a recent poll, the public was asked whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish with the best season record. The results overwhelmingly favored the Chiefs, with 75% of the responders siding with the reigning AFC Champions.

Sharp bettors are often known for fading the public, but the average Joe might be on to something here in this instance. For one, we can almost expect the Buccaneers to be a bit sluggish out of the gates. It may take at least the first month of the season for the champagne to wear off after an offseason packed with celebrations.

Tampa Bay’s quarterback, Tom Brady, knows that it’s about how you start, but rather how you finish. A bumpy start by the Buccaneers would probably benefit Brady because he likes to be a bit grumpy at times, so he can motivate his teammates by telling them how awful they are. There’s no question that Brady can still play at a high level. But their team was really led by the defense.

In contrast to the Chiefs are very much led by their offense. Kansas City is more likely to perform well during the regular team because it takes a special team on a special day to defeat them. That’s not going to happen too often, but that doesn’t mean they’re not vulnerable in a single-elimination playoff format. And since the poll was about the regular season, we wouldn’t need to consider the postseason at all.

Kansas City is the team that’s looking for retribution this year. By no means are they a guarantee to win the Super Bowl. Though, you should expect a strong focus and determination each time they take the field. They’re already arguably the best team in the AFC. And with a revamped offensive line, it will be even tougher for defenses to generate a successful pass rush against Patrick Mahomes.

