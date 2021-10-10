Bills vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Bills vs. Chiefs Week 5

Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bills +134|Chiefs -158

Spread: Bills +3 (-114)|Chiefs -3 (-106)

Total: 56.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +850|Chiefs +550

Bills vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Devin Singletary Over 30.5 rushing yards

Patrick Mahomes Under 307.5 passing yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Over 53.5 rushing yards

Dawson Knox Anytime touchdown scorer +250

Under 56.5 (-115)

Two high-octane offenses take to the field for what should be an entertaining Sunday Night Football contest when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. This season, SNF games have been high-scoring affairs, with three of the first four games going over the total. The Bills have been the best defensive unit to start the season, but can they slow down Patrick Mahomes and company under prime-time lights at home?

Kansas City ranks second in the league, averaging 427.5 yards per game this season, and they’ve taken on some noteworthy defenses to start the year. The Chiefs have put up those yards against the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns and Chargers rank in the top ten defenses in yards allowed, with the Ravens being the only team that falls outside the top half of the league. The Chiefs’ scoring efficiency is on par with their production metrics, as they are tied for second with 33.5 points per game. Overall, impressive metrics considering the defenses they’ve faced.

However, the team that the Chiefs are tied with in points per game is the Bills. Josh Allen has the Bills marching down the field regularly, accumulating the seventh-most yards per game this season. Playing with the lead has afforded the Bills luxuries with their run game, as Buffalo averages the fifth-most rushing yards per game and fourth-most attempts per game. Devin Singletary is the Bills feature back, leading the team in carries and yards, going off for 72 or more yards in three of his four games. The Bills may not play with the lead, but they won’t abandon their run game. We like Singletary to make it over his low 30.5 rushing yards prop.

Both quarterbacks enter the contest with passing props over 300 yards. Mahomes prop is listed at 307.5 yards, while Allen’s is listed at 304.5 yards. These defenses are on opposite ends of the spectrum in passing yards allowed in a game. The Bills allow the fewest while the Chiefs allow the sixth-most. It’s worth noting that all of Buffalo’s opponents sit in the bottom half of the league in passing yards per game, with two of their opponents ranking in the bottom four. As good as the Bills have been, they haven’t faced a sincere challenge yet this season.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has Mahomes completion prop listed at 26.5, with the under bought up to -130. To get over his passing prop, Mahomes would have to complete his passes for an average of 11.85 yards per completion. Mahomes has failed to eclipse that mark in the past two weeks against worse defenses than the Bills. Unless the Chiefs are playing catch-up from start to finish, we expect decreased metrics against the Bills. We like the under on Mahomes yards proposition.

We have seen a more balanced attack from the Chiefs over the past two weeks. Kansas City rushed more often than they threw while playing with the lead against the Eagles and ran the ball 36.1% of the time against the Chargers while trailing most of the game. In both instances, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 100 or more yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire has a more modest 53.5 rushing yard prop today, but getting the run going will be a priority as the Chiefs look to draw the defense in to create more room downfield.

Allen has thrown for two or more touchdowns in three straight games, finding Dawson Knox in each game. A touchdown per game is an impossible pace to maintain, but at +250, we like Knox as an any time touchdown scorer for the Bills.

It is an ambitious total, and we’re expecting teams to play to control the clock and limit the opponent’s time with the football. Scoring efficiency would need to be through the roof with fewer expected drives to get over the total. We’re taking under 56.5 tonight in Kansas City.