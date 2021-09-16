Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Buffalo Bills (0-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Bills vs. Dolphins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bills -186 | Dolphins +156

Spread: Bills -3.5 (-108) | Dolphins +3.5 (-112)

Total: 47.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Bills +1300 | Dolphins +3200

Bills vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Over 47.5 (-122)

Dolphins -3.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Dolphins News, Analysis, and Picks

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 in what could prove to be a pivotal game between two teams vying for the AFC East crown. The Bills had some significant names on their injury report to start the week. Matt Milano (ankle) limited, Gabriel Davis (ankle) DNP, Star Lotulelei (calf) limited are all names to monitor this week, as all play key roles for the Bills. Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) was able to practice in full, while Cole Beasley and Mario Addison both received veteran rest days. For the Dolphins, Adam Shaheen (COVID) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. Preston Williams (foot) and Andrew Van Ginkel (back) were also limited and are players to monitor. Will Fuller returned to the team after serving the final game of his suspension during Week 1.

As mentioned above, both the Bills and the Dolphins will be battling it out all season for the AFC East crown. The Bills are the favorites to win the division, but their Week 1 loss puts them behind the proverbial eight-ball. They still have questions to answer at the running back position, especially when they struggled after making Zack Moss (the presumed starter) a healthy inactive. Buffalo will ‘live by the pass and die by the pass,’ but a competent run game is needed if the Bills want to fashion themselves as legit contenders.

Miami is a quarterback away from making some serious noise this season and being a team to fear in the playoffs. A full year removed from the catastrophic injuries that ended his college career, Tua Tagovailoa looks primed to take a major step this season. The Dolphins prioritized bringing some weapons for him this season. They did so by adding in two players who are as quick as they are fast in veteran receiver Will Fuller and number six overall pick n the 2021 NFL Draft, Jaylen Waddle (who played with Tua at Alabama). Giving up on Kyle Van Noy was an offseason surprise, but head coach Brian Flores likely is looking for an addition by subtraction scenario as his absence will allow other players, like Tua, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Xavien Howard, to step into larger leadership roles.

This is a contest that could easily be won straight up by either team. Their familiarity with one another will play a role in stalling offensive drives, and this should be a competitive and tight contest. The Bills were the early lean, but value is hard to find at -3.5 unless one feels Buffalo is a significantly better team. If Tua really improved, are they? That is the question one has to answer here. The Dolphins are playing at home and looked like the team in better form in Week 1. I do expect Buffalo to win when they play at Orchard Park, but the Dolphins should at least be able to cover at +3.5, if not win straight up. Josh Allen will have a tough time moving the ball against the Dolphins All-Pro cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and their run game is currently non-existent. Because of the Bills potentially having trouble moving the ball and the Dolphins still rounding into form as an offensive unit, the under is an easy play here as 47.5 allows for some leeway. There is expected to be more line movement on the total, which opened at 48, so if you agree with the under as the lean, you may want to consider this expectation before deciding when to place your wager.

