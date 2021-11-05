Bills vs. Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Buffalo Bills will head to the Sunshine State to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. Both teams have performed roughly to expectations but have been left wanting more—Buffalo from its run game, Jacksonville from its skill corps.

Bills vs. Jaguars NFL Week 9 Info

Buffalo Bills (5-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

Date: Sunday, November 7th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Bills vs. Jaguars Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bills -1000 | Jaguars +660

Spread: Bills -14.5 (-112) | Jaguars +14.5 (-108)

Total:48.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Bills +500 | Jaguars +100000

Bills vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Over 48.5 (-110)

Bills -14.5 (-112)

Bills vs. Jaguars News, Analysis, and Picks

Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence will be appointment viewing in a few seasons, so taking in the first installment of what could become one of the most intense rivalries in football should be interesting, despite what the massive spread says. Buffalo is dealing with some injuries heading into Week 9, the most important of which is Dawson Knox, who has been sidelined with a hand injury and missed the first practice of the week, and veteran receiver Cole Beasley, who is dealing with a rib injury and also missed Wednesday’s practice. Mario Addison was also listed, but merely a veteran rest day.

The primary injury to watch for Jacksonville is James Robinson, who was DNP with a heel injury. His ailment is severe enough that his Week 9 availability is in doubt, something that would leave Carlos Hyde as their starter in the backfield against the Bills.

Buffalo has been as good as expected this season but has failed to improve the run game. They have, however, made enough improvement on the defensive side of the ball that they are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. Much of that has to do with the current state of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens. Regardless Buffalo’s strong play has been noteworthy and impressive. Jacksonville continues to be a laughingstock, and it may be a couple of years before we see a turnaround. Trevor Lawrence is an excellent franchise quarterback, but he will need a strong supporting cast on both sides of the ball to compete in the physical AFC.

Buffalo opened at -13.5 but quickly moved to -14.5. There was obviously much more value before the shift, so the suggestion here once again is to move the line by buying a point. Buffalo should hammer the lowly Jaguars, but between the backdoor cover risk and the faux pas of touching spreads over two touchdowns, there is limited, if any value on Buffalo to cover at -14.5. Yes, sports betting is always a risk, but the goal is to attack values and limit exposure. Wagering on the Bills to win by more than a pair of majors is still the play if you cannot stomach spending extra juice for a more favorable spread. With that said, if you were to listen to us on any buying points recommendation this season, this is it.

The over/under has held firm at 48.5. The total for this contest is a little higher than expected, but the lack of movement is telling. It suggests that there has indeed been enough sharp action on the over to keep the line steady despite the books wanting bettors to touch overs. The Bills have gone under in four of seven games this season while Jacksonville is 5-2 to the under on the year. The under is also 5-2 for the Bills past seven games as a favorite and in five of six overall. Despite the overwhelming trends, the total has not moved. The trends say to tap the under, but again, the lack of line movement beckons. Follow the sharps and grab the over, even if it seems a little counterintuitive. The over is 6-1 in the past seven contests between the Bills and the Jaguars and Buffalo has hit the over in six of their past eight on the road. Buffalo will need to shoulder the scoring load against Jacksonville but has more than enough firepower to account for most, if not all, of the points needed by themselves, especially against a floundering defense like the one the Jaguars boast.

