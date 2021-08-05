Broncos Starting QB Odds See Favorite Emerge in Training Camp

The Denver Broncos kicked off their training camp with no clear starting quarterback as the regular season approaches. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater both have a chance to claim the job of QB1, and observers around the league are eager to see who earns the role ahead of Week 1.

It appears a favorite to win the starting gig is starting to emerge.

Pat Shurmur said this is the best version of Drew Lock he’s seen. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 3, 2021

Broncos QB 2021

Lock (-115) now has the edge over Bridgewater (+100) in the odds to be the Week 1 starting QB, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Colorado.

Lock even having a minor lead is a significant shakeup in this battle of signal-callers. The two were considered dead-even in May and even late June. However, it seems the positive reports about Lock coming out of training camp have pushed him ahead for now.

Drew Lock with the best throw of the day so far, hitting Dukes with a nice back-shoulder throw down the sideline for 20-25 yards. #Broncos — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 4, 2021

The Lock-Bridgewater competition will be one to monitor throughout August as camp goes on. It may take the entire preseason for a winner to be crowned as Denver makes sure it hands the keys over to the right man for the job.

