Broncos vs. Browns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 7 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 7 gets underway on Thursday Night Football when the Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns in a battle of 3-3 AFC teams. Let’s take a look at where some of the value lies in tonight’s matchup, as both teams look to get above .500 on the season.

Broncos vs. Browns Game Information

Denver Broncos (3-3) Vs. Cleveland Browns (3-3)

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Broncos vs. Browns Moneyline, Total, And Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Broncos +102 | Browns -120

Spread: Broncos +2 (-110) | Browns -2 (-110)

Total: 40.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +10000 | Browns +2000

Broncos vs. Browns Predictions And Picks

Broncos Moneyline (+102)

Teddy Bridgewater Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+124)

Tim Patrick Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+280)

Broncos vs. Browns News, Analysis, And Picks

The Cleveland Browns are without a boatload of starters due to injury in Thursday’s matchup, and the line has heavily shifted against them following the news of quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt being ruled out of the contest with injuries. Losing a starting quarterback is enough to shift a line, and we have seen that movement with backup quarterback Case Keenum being named the starter. But as a team that runs the football at the third-highest rate in the NFL, losing their two-headed backfield has forced oddsmakers to shift their numbers even more. The Browns opened at -6, and as of Thursday morning, they remain the favorites at -2. Even as a Browns home game, I can’t see a world where Case Keenum and a third-string rookie running back should be favored against a solid Denver Broncos team. With Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater an astonishing 38-16-1 against the spread in his career, it feels impossible to back Cleveland in this spot. Take the Broncos straight up to win this matchup.

Bridgewater has been rock-solid for the Broncos to start the season, and in four of their six games so far, he has thrown at least two touchdown passes. The Browns have seriously struggled to stop teams converting in the air and rank 28th in the league, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game and nine in their past three contests. If the game script plays out the way we have previously mentioned, Bridgewater should have the ball for quite some time and will have plenty of opportunities to beat his total of 1.5 passing touchdowns at plus money. Take Teddy Bridgewater to go over this number against Cleveland.

As for who will be on the receiving end, wide receiver Tim Patrick has been one of Bridgewater’s favorite targets and is tied with tight end Noah Fant for the most touchdowns on the team with three. Patrick has filled in the role of the injured Jerry Jeudy nicely, and with the second-most red-zone targets on the team, a +280 price looks attractive if you think the Broncos could find the end zone a few times tonight against a below-average Cleveland secondary. Take Patrick to find paydirt tonight at nearly 3-1 odds.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid