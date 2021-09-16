Broncos vs. Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Broncos vs. Jaguars NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Denver Broncos (1-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Broncos vs. Jaguars, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Broncos -270 | Jaguars +220

Spread: Broncos -6 (-110) | Jaguars +6 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over (-104) Under (-118)

Broncos vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Jaguars +6

Over 45.5 (-104)

Double Result: Jaguars / Broncos (+700)

Broncos vs. Jaguars News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars head home to take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 2 tilt after a very disappointing debut to Trevor Lawrence’s and Urban Meyer’s NFL careers. Jacksonville came up with a road loss as a favorite to the publicly shamed Houston Texans. The Broncos gutted out a road victory against the New York Giants and should be licking their chops for this one as they look to head to 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Something we should always keep in mind as bettors is to have a very short memory early in the NFL season, as most recreational players will have written off the Jags in their heads and expect the Broncos to route them on Sunday. Lawrence should be able to settle into the game a tad easier behind a home crowd. I think they can grab an early lead in this game and surprise the public (73% of the money bet is currently on the Broncos) with how they move the ball against the Broncos defense.

If Tyrod Taylor can punch the ball into the end zone multiple times against the Jags defense, Teddy Bridgewater should be able to follow suit. I have this game going over the total of 45.5, with the Broncos squeaking out a last-second victory. Have confidence backing the Jaguars +6 as home dogs, and I like taking a small shot on the Double Result prop with the Jags leading at half and Broncos winning the game for +700.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.