Browns vs. Chiefs Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Browns vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1 Info

Cleveland Browns (0-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Browns vs. Chiefs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Browns +156 | Chiefs -290

Spread: Browns +6.5 (-113) | Chiefs -6.5 (-106)

Total: 54.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Browns +1600 | Chiefs +500

Browns vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Under 54.5 (-115)

Chiefs -6.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

The Chiefs and the Browns will clash in what many expect to be a preview of the AFC Championship game. There are some key injuries to monitor as the following players were on the injury report to start the practice week. For the Chiefs, Frank Clark (hamstring) limited, Mecole Hardman (oblique) limited, and Tyrann Mathieu (COVID) were the significant names bettors may want to monitor before placing any action. On the Browns side Jadeveon Clowney (illness) DNP, Ronnie Harrison (ankle) limited, Grant Delpit (hamstring) limited, and Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) limited are the injuries to monitor.

This contest can go a few routes, but the most likely is the Browns looking to control the clock and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field via their excellent run game. The Chiefs can score quickly but face a deadly front four that boasts Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney (if healthy). Game script suggests that the under may be the prudent play, and the current juice suggests that the public feels the same way. The Chiefs are an absolute value at -6.5 as they are under the magic number of seven. The Browns have a better chance to win outright than the spread and money line suggest, but it will be hard to ignore the Chiefs at any number under seven, at any time this season, regardless of opponent.

The Chiefs are the moneyline play if you can stomach the juice and also look to be a value at -6.5. The Browns should impress this season but are banged up enough at safety to suggest that they may have problems covering Travis Kelce as well as the deep ball. The over/under is the tougher call, but the game script that the Browns will favor suggests that the under is the play. If Mecole Hardman cannot go for the Chiefs and/or if Odell Beckham Jr. cannot go for the Browns, we may see the total fall, so keep that in mind when deciding when to place your action.

