Browns vs. Ravens Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Browns vs. Ravens Week 12

Cleveland Browns (6-5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Browns +154|Ravens -184

Spread: Browns +3.5 (-110)|Ravens -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Browns +4000|Ravens +1300

Browns vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

Lamar Jackson over 238.5 passing yards

Baker Mayfield over 213.5 passing yards

Over 47

Browns +3.5

Browns vs. Ravens News, Analysis, and Picks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to return after missing last week with an illness. He’ll lead the Ravens into an AFC North tilt against the Cleveland Browns. All four teams are clumped together in this division with five to seven wins. That makes these divisional matchups all the more important, as teams jostle for important positioning within the standings. The last time these teams met was a 47-42 thriller last season, but we’re hoping for similar fireworks in Week 12’s Sunday night game.

Once again, Jackson has been invaluable to the Ravens’ success. The former MVP leads the team with 639 rushing yards while throwing for 2,447 yards in nine starts. On a per-game basis, that translates to 71.0 and 271.9 yards, respectively, both of which are above his prop totals coming into tonight’s battle. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Jackson with 63.5 rushing yards and 238.5 passing yards props.

The Browns have stacked up well defensively this season, ranking in the top eight in passing and rushing defense, but they don’t travel well. Cleveland is 2-3 on the road this season, giving up an average of 29.6 points per game. The Browns have stacked up well against the rush as the visitors; however, they give up an average of 300.6 passing yards per game on the road, allowing four of the five teams to throw for 282 yards or more. It’s on that basis that we like Jackson to go over his modest 238.5 passing yards prop.

Playing from behind has forced the Browns to lean into their passing game, and Baker Mayfield has usually responded well. The former first overall selection is completing 62.2% of his passes on the road for 214.4 yards per game, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mayfield has gone north of 300 passing yards on the road twice this season and faces the Ravens’ 31st-ranked passing defense. Mayfield should be able to move the ball down the field and eclipse his 213.5 passing yard total.

Cleveland’s road efforts have resulted in four of the five games going over their respective total. That follows a similar pattern to what we’ve seen from these teams when they meet in Baltimore, as they’ve gone over in three straight meetings. We like both offenses to shine again tonight, with this game going over 47.

Tonight’s matchup will be the Ravens’ second divisional game of the season. They dropped their first game to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17, failing to cover as -6.5 chalk. That outing reversed a nine-game stretch in which they covered the spread in eight of nine divisional games. The Ravens have struggled with covering the number this season, going 4-6 against the spread and failing to cover in three of four. This has the makings of a last possession game, and we like the Browns on the other side of a key number. Cleveland covers the +3.5 spread.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid