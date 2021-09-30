Browns vs. Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Browns vs. Vikings NFL Week 4 Info

NFL Week 4

Cleveland Browns (2-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-2)

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Browns vs. Vikings Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Browns -134 | Vikings +114

Spread: Browns -2 (-110) | Vikings +2 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Browns vs Vikings Predictions and Picks

Over 51.5 (-108)

Browns -2 (-110)

Same Game Parlay: Away Point Total 1H Over 13.5 (-104), Away Point Total 2H Over 13.5 (+100), Game Total Over 51.5 (108) Pays +377

Browns vs. Vikings News, Analysis, and Picks

The Minnesota Vikings won outright in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks as a short home underdog to notch their first victory this season. They will attempt to do the same thing in Week 4 as they play host to the 2-1 Cleveland Browns. Minnesota should be riding an emotional high as they prepare to face the Baker Mayfield-led Browns offense that ranks 3rd in Offensive DVOA through three weeks. The Browns have been a skeleton crew at wide receiver but have put Mayfield in a position to succeed through an established run and screen game with backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The two-headed tandem has carried the lion’s share of a 174.7 yards/game on the ground, good for 2nd in the NFL.

The Vikings have been mediocre against the rush on defense (21st) but gashed against the pass (27th), so this is a great spot to target the entire Browns offense. This is one of the rare occasions where I will back a team that is getting a ton of public money (71% of the bets are on the Browns at the time of this writing), but I believe we are getting a low number in a game with a significant disparity of talent. I will be playing the Browns -2, the Total Over 51.5, and a same game parlay listed above that back the Browns scoring early and often.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid