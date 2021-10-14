Buccaneers Vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 6 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Buccaneers will look to extend their lead in the NFC South and improve to 5-1 on the year, while the Eagles will look to return to .500 with a victory.

Buccaneers Vs. Eagles NFL Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) Vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Buccaneers Vs. Eagles Moneyline, Total, And Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -275 | Eagles +225

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-114) | Eagles +6.5 (-106)

Total: 52.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +600 | Eagles +12000

Buccaneers Vs. Eagles Predictions And Picks

Jalen Hurts Over 285.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Jalen Hurts Over 24.5 Completions (-130)

Cameron Brate First TD Scorer (+1800)

Buccaneers vs. Eagles News, Analysis, And Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Thursday night’s matchup with one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL right now. The defense will be missing four starters tonight, with linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) being ruled out while cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting remain on injured reserve. It’s news that becomes even more worrying when you see the record this unit is on pace to demolish through the first five weeks. The Buccaneers defense is allowing 32.8 completions per game this season, a number that is set to be the most in NFL history by a substantial margin. The next closest is the 2020 Seattle Seahawks at 28.1. With David unavailable tonight, it leaves a massive gap in the middle of the field for Philadelphia to exploit. It may only mean more completions for Jalen Hurts if Tampa continues to hand them out.

Tampa Bay’s historic rush defense should also force the Eagles to throw the football, especially if they fall behind early. The Buccaneers also rank dead-last in passing yards allowed per game this season and are 1-4 to the under on the passing yards total set for Hurts. Take the over on Hurts’s completion total at 24.5 and his passing yards at 285.5.

Brady will be without one of his most reliable pass-catchers in his career tonight with tight end Rob Gronkowski ruled out with a rib injury. It will be the second-straight game that Gronkowski has missed, and the Bucs will look to tight end Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to step up into the starting role. Brate has seen more of the targets and action over the past two weeks and has proven to be a reliable red-zone target in the past with Tampa. He’s likely to start tonight and has seen three red-zone targets compared to zero for Howard this season.

Philadelphia has struggled to keep opposing tight ends out of the endzone, allowing four touchdowns from the position in the past three weeks. The Eagles have also allowed the first touchdown scored in four straight weeks, which adds extra value in taking Brate as a first scorer bet rather than at any time. Take Brate to be the first in the endzone tonight at a really attractive price for a proven option that will be on the field inside the 20.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid