Buccaneers vs. Washington Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Buccaneers vs. Washington NFL Week 10 Info

NFL Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) vs. Washington (2-6)

Date: Sunday, November 14th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Field

Buccaneers vs. Washington Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -480 | Washington +370

Spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (-115) | Washington -6.5 (-110)

Total:51.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Buccaneers +550 | Washington +100000

Buccaneers vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

Under 51.5 (-110)

Buccaneers -9.5 (-115)

Buccaneers vs. Washington News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Washington in Week 10 in a matchup that may have been circled on the calendar by some before the season. Unfortunately, Washington has not lived up to expectations this year due to a steep decline in their defensive play and the nagging injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick that may keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. Tampa Bay has some key names banged up heading into Week 10, with Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Jason Pierre-Paul missing practice on Wednesday. For Washington, Montez Sweat and Curtis Samuel missed practice, while Antonio Gibson, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi, and Dyami Brown were limited.

Tampa Bay has been as good as expected this season. They have been dealing with more injuries than they saw in their championship run last season, but the hope is that they can deal with the injury bug now and be relatively healthy for the playoffs. The Buccaneers have climbed back to being the favorites to win the Super Bowl but will need their defense to get back to the level they displayed last season if they wish to realize their goal of going back-to-back.

As mentioned above, Washington has been a mess this season. The defense was thought to be a Super Bowl level unit coming into the year but has paled compared to the 2020 version. The secondary is getting torched, and once thought to be the very best in the league, the defensive line is stuck in the mud. Ryan Fitzpatrick was supposed to make enough of a leap to allow Washington to compete for the NFC East title and make a postseason appearance. Instead, they are rueing the fact that there are no quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft that would be a first-round pick in most other years.

Tampa Bay at -9.5 is large enough to give some pause. They opened at -10, but the current juice suggests that sharps are now tapping the Buccaneers to cover despite dropping just half a point. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Washington sitting at 1-7 ATS and Tampa Bay at 3-5 ATS. The Buccaneers would have been a fade at -10 but offer a semblance of value now that they are no longer saddled with a double-digit spread. Half of Tampa Bay’s victories this season have come by 10 or more points. Tap them for one unit for Week 10.

The over/under has been set relatively high at 51.5. If Washington can manage to move the ball and find the end zone, it should be an easy over. However, the more likely scenario has them struggling on offense. Tampa Bay should score enough points to make it close, but relying on Washington to shoulder their portion of the scoring burden is not recommended. Take the Bucs to cover and roll on the under for Week 10 at FanDuel.

