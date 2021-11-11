Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Bills vs. Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bills -700 | Jets +500

Spread: Bills -13.0

Total: 47.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +600 | Jets +100000

Bills vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Over 47.5

Bills vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bills are coming off one of the worst performances of the year by any team. They entered the league first in DVOA and with the shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, but they lost as two-touchdown favorites vs. the Jaguars. Their offense was particularly dreadful, racking up just six points vs. the lowly Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Jets had a letdown vs. Indianapolis. They won their previous game – an upset victory over the Bengals – but their defense was absolutely gashed by the Colts. They surrendered 260 rushing yards and 532 total yards and allowed at least that many yards in two of their past three games.

One interesting development is that the Jets’ offense has looked better without starting quarterback Zach Wilson. Mike White racked up more than 400 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago, and Josh Johnson followed that up with 317 yards and three touchdowns in relief of White last week.

White will draw the start at quarterback vs. the Bills, and he has been a breath of fresh air. He’s racked up at least 8.33 adjusted yards per attempt in each of his past two starts, while Wilson hit that mark in just one of six starts this season.

Ultimately, I’m leaning towards the over in this contest. The Jets offense has held their own recently, and the Bills should be able to move the ball at will. The past three Jets’ games have featured 67, 65, and 75 points scored, so I think 47.5 is simply too low.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid