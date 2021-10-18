Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Bills vs. Titans Week 6

Buffalo Bills (3-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, October 18, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Moneyline: Bills -260 | Titans +215

Spread: Bills -6 (-114) | Titans +6 (-106)

Total: 53.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +500 | Titans +3400

Bills vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

Bills 2H -3 (-110)

Bills vs. Titans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bills will have revenge on their mind when they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday night. Both teams met last season in a unique game the league rescheduled to be played on a Tuesday. The reason for the change was due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tennessee locker room.

Nonetheless, the Titans ended up destroying the Bills 42-16 in the ballgame. While it was undoubtedly a tough spot for both teams, the Titans looked like a team on a freeroll as no one would’ve criticized them if they lost the game based on the circumstances. As for the Bills, they were in a letdown and look-ahead spot with a home game against the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs the following week.

Buffalo uncharacteristically turned the ball over three times — twice inside their half — with all three turnovers resulting in touchdown drives that took less than two minutes. Titans cornerback, Malcolm Butler, was responsible for two of those turnovers with two interceptions of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Butler’s no longer on the Titans and retired before the season due to a personal matter.

This time, the Bills come into this game off an impressive 38-20 road victory over the Chiefs in Week 5.

Buffalo has the highest point differential (+108) in the league, and it’s ranked first in Football Outsiders Overall DVOA metric. I think it’s fair to expect the Titans to establish the run with Derrick Henry in the first half. However, the Bills have done a good job containing him as he’s yet to rush for more than 78 yards in their three meetings.

If Buffalo’s offense plays at the same level that we’ve seen over the last four weeks, that’ll force Tennesee to be more unbalanced and abandon the run. Thus, the Titans will likely be chasing the game, particularly in the second half.

That could play right into the hands of a Bills defense ranked first in DVOA against the pass.

The Bills are 9-1 ATS in the second half of their past ten games. They’re also on a 4-0 ATS run in this spot. This game sets up well for them, and I think it’s worth laying the points in the second half.

