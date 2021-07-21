Buy Or Sell: Justin Fields Will Be The Chicago Bears Starter By Week 4

There is plenty of buzz in Chicago as rookie quarterback and number two overall draft pick Justin Fields is being sought out as the future of an organization. The Bears have notoriously struggled to put top talent under center for a long, long time. With Andy Dalton looking like he will be the starter for week one, the conversation isn’t if Fields will be a starter this season; it’s a matter of when. He is going to start by week four of the NFL season.

Although head coach Matt Nagy will continue to say that it’s a certainty that Andy Dalton will be the week one starter for the Chicago Bears, that does not go to speak on the first couple weeks of the season. If he begins to struggle, they have a lot invested in Justin Fields. He is their guy. There will be constant unrest and demand for Fields from the fans if Dalton steps even a single wrong foot in a game.

General manager Ryan Pace and Nagy don’t have a ton of time left there on the chopping block. If things don’t go well with Dalton, they will need to figure something out fast, and they may turn to Fields as their savior. They need to start winning games for the Chicago Bears, and Justin Fields might be their best answer to doing such a thing. Consider buying the idea that Justin Fields will start within the first four weeks of this NFL season and possibly even matt Nagy going back on his word by the time training camp is done in Chicago and be the week one starter for the Bears.

