Can Daniel Jones Hit the Over on Season Passing Yards?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be looking to make the leap in year three under center after a bit of a regression in his second season. His passing total for the year sits at 3,799.5 yards on the FanDuel Sportsbook after throwing for almost 3,000 yards last season, in just 14 games compared to the 17 he is hoping to see this season.

Serious Line Concerns In New York

The quality – or lack thereof – from this Giants offensive line is what may keep him from playing the full slate. They allowed the third-most sacks in the NFL a season ago, and although they took rookie Andrew Thomas fourth overall to strengthen the position, he is now dealing with injury issues of his own. Signing both Zach Fulton and Joe Looney as free agents looked like strong moves until both chose to retire within two days of each other. The line has not gotten significantly better, so look towards going under on Daniel Jones as it’s hard to imagine him playing 17 healthy games. And even if the backups are as weak as they are, there’s a chance of him getting benched if the team goes 2-10 to start the season. The Giants may need to try something different when the fans start turning on him. If New York turns on Jones because they are impatient with his development, he won’t have very long.

The Pick

With the possibility of injury or benching, consider going under 3,799.5 passing yards on Daniel Jones.