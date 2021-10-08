Can Justin Fields Lead The Bears To A Win In Las Vegas?

The Chicago Bears will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders with Justin Fields under center in his third career start looking to get over .500 for the first time this season. The Raiders are currently 5.5-point favorites, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s hard not to look at the Raiders in this spot because you’re taking a look at the Bears team, who are bringing a rookie quarterback on the road. The first road start here for Justin Fields was a disaster. After going six-for-20 for 68 yards and no touchdowns, there is no way this one can be any worse. But if the passing game isn’t up to par, and if we’re talking about guys throwing for around 200 yards, that usually doesn’t cut it in the NFL. If I’m looking towards the Vegas Raiders, there’s more talent on the offensive side of the football. In Fields’s first career win last week over the lowly Detroit Lions, it was clear that head coach Matt Nagy had established a game plan of running the football with running back David Montgomery. Now, he will be out for a month, which is a big blow to this offense. You’re going to have to rely a lot more on Fields in this game, who has not been impressive. Take away his top running threat, and it’s hard to picture him going toe-to-toe with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.