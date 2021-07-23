Can The Cardinals Make The Playoffs Without DeAndre Hopkins?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made some headlines on Thursday after tweeting that the new NFL vaccination policy is making him “question his future in the NFL.” It has caused some questioning of the league’s new policy and if Hopkins will end up playing this season.

How Valuable Is Hopkins To This Offense?

If Hopkins does not play, it’s not an exaggeration to say how massive of an impact that would have on the Cardinals’ season hopes. It’s not a deep position for them with A. J. Green and Christian Kirk as the next guys up. They do have outstanding play calling from head coach Kliff Kingsbury an electric quarterback that can throw and run in Kyler Murray. But lots of these other options like Kirk and newcomer Green are going to be beneficiaries of DeAndre Hopkins getting double and triple covered out there going downfield, which will free up the other guys. Being able to lock in on just A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and rookie Rondale Moore and now you can maybe collapse the pocket much more on Kyler Murray and force everything to break down. If DeAndre Hopkins misses the season, it’s quite the uphill battle for the Arizona Cardinals to make the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals Futures Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently +600 to win the NFC West, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.