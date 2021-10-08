Can The Giants Stay Within Striking Distance Against The Cowboys?
October 8
The NFC East has another showdown this week as the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 5. The Cowboys are currently seven-point favorites over the Giants, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Between the Thursday night battle against Washington and their heartbreaking loss to Atlanta two weeks ago, this Giants team is undoubtedly better than their record indicates. Regardless, they got a massive win over the Saints last week and may have some confidence and momentum heading into Dallas. It’s very clear that the Cowboys will be able to put points up as nobody has stopped them thus far this season. So the question becomes, are the Giants capable of stopping the Cowboys? It’s a divisional matchup, and the Giants seem to be competing much harder than in years past. Quarterback Daniel Jones is finding his rhythm and currently sits eighth in the NFL in passing yards. If this number gets above a touchdown at any point, you may want to grab New York and the points because they may hang around in this one.
