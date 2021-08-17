Can the Lions Win 5 Games This Year?

FanDuel Sportsbook has posted the Detroit Lions’ win total at five games for the inaugural 17-game season. Win totals are always difficult to project, let alone in this COVID environment where there will be plenty of discussion around rosters and who is available to play. However, if you go through Detroit’s schedule, good luck trying to find where the winnable games are.

Detroit’s Difficult Opening Schedule

The Lions open up against the 49ers at home, and early indicators suggest that it will be Jimmy Garoppolo under center and not rookie Trey Lance. Then, they’ll head to Green Bay to take on the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who will likely play every game this season with a massive chip on his shoulder. In Week 3, they’ll return home to face a nasty Ravens defense before heading out on the road for games against the Bears and Vikings.

Lions Will Be Underdogs In Most Games

Detroit will likely be an underdog in every one of those games, and they might not be a favorite until they face the Bengals at home in Week 6. They’ll then play the Eagles the following week before a bye and followed by trips to meet the Steelers and Browns.

Lions fans probably had to look away when they saw the first 10 games on the schedule.

The Pick

Without going through who they’ll face in the second half of the season, there aren’t a ton of games on that slate where you would actually fancy the Lions to pick up a win. As a result, the best way to play this win total might be to take the under or pass on it altogether.