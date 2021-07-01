Can the Packers Win with Jordan Love?

Green Bay Packers Predicament

The conversation can’t really progress on the NFC north until we start to try to figure out what may potentially happen with Aaron Rodgers. The FanDuel Sportsbook and other books have not put out a win total for the Packers because of the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

It’s tough to evaluate Green Bay’s potential this season, but if it is going to be Jordan Love under center, the win total should be at nine. The Packers could go 9-8 with Love running the offense. Now some people might say seven, but they are better than that.

I’m probably a little bit more bullish on Jordan Love because he gives you a little bit of a different skill set than Rodgers. Love can move, and he will run more than Rodgers would. Overall, he’s an interesting player, a guy they traded up for, and if Rodgers decides that he doesn’t want to play for them in terms of not showing up to training camp, that changes everything.

They would have to go to Jordan Love because there’s no one else on the roster they would turn to. He would be the guy, and this is why they traded up to get him as Rodger’s eventual replacement. They just didn’t think it would be this early. I just find Love to be an intriguing player, and after talking to a lot of trusted people in the league, he still needs to develop. But the upside of this whole situation with Rogers not showing up is Love got to work with the first-stringers this off-season.