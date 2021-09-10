Can the Patriots cover at home against the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins will travel to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots and try to spoil the NFL debut of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots are currently -3 point favorites with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Was Miami’s Defense A Fluke In 2020?

Miami will look for their stout defense to stifle Jones and force him to make the rookie mistakes he seemingly avoided throughout the preseason. The Dolphins were successful by allowing 21.1 points per game last season, which was good for fourth in the league but allowed 5.9 yards per play which put them at a lowly 24th in the NFL. That leaves room for concern on if keeping teams out of the end zone is sustainable for Miami after allowing so many yards. This discrepancy was typically due to turnovers which can often be fluky or random. It won’t be easy to replicate having the most takeaways per game in the NFL again. But, looking at their personnel, they’ve got plenty of guys who can generate turnovers. So although you expect that number to regress, you would still expect them to be somewhat of a chaotic defense and generate turnovers facing a rookie thrower.

Mac Jones will work behind a strong offensive line which should help steady things out for him. Head coach Bill Belichick will have the proper plays ready to help the freshman succeed and put him in favorable positions throughout the game. It should be a close one, but the Patriots at home against a leaky defense on yardage last season feels like some value. Consider taking the Patriots and laying the field goal.