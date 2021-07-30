Can The Titans Take Down The Colts In The AFC South?

The AFC South is the closest division based on the odds over at the FanDuel Sportsbook as it’s looking to be a two-horse race this season. The Indianapolis Colts are the slight favorites at +110, while the Titans are just behind at +115. No other division in the NFL is as close as a five-cent difference between the top two teams. Any headline news at any position has a chance to swing the division in Tennessee’s favor or to open the gap a bit for the Colts.

Are The Colts Pretenders?

The affection for Indianapolis from this year compared to last year is hard to pinpoint because the Colts didn’t really do anything at the wide receiver, which might be their weakest position. They have question marks at cornerback, and quarterback Carson Wentz needs to prove that he can lead these guys to something substantial. People are saying that he’ll be back to his best with head coach Frank Reich and everything is going to be fixed so they can go win the division, but it may not be that simple. They made the playoffs last season and had a shot at knocking off the Bills with Philip Rivers, but they just didn’t make much happen in the offseason to improve the roster.

This build feels significantly slower than the Titans, who went out and got Julio Jones when the Colts don’t have much for Wentz to throw to. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is better than Wentz right now, and he’s got a receiving corps that is miles ahead. Head coach Mike Vrabel has won the trust of the Titan fanbase and is well-regarded across the league. The Titans feel like a more sure-fire, ready-to-go product, while things might be a bit sloppy for a Colts team that is thin at wide receiver and have a brand new quarterback.