Can This NFL Rookie receiver class Be Better Than Last Year?

What To Look Forward To From The 2021 Wide Receivers?

After a bright start to the 2020 wide receiver class last season, it’s time to look ahead to see what the 2021 wide receiver class could do in their rookie seasons.

The first pick from the 2021 class was LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals to join former teammate and quarterback Joe Burrow. Chase was the consensus number one receiver in this class. During the 2019 college football season, Minnesota Vikings standout Justin Jefferson and Chase played together in Louisiana. Chase was the team’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, which shows how impressive a prospect he is.

There is a drop-off in this year’s class from Chase to guys like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Elijah Moore, Rondale Moore, which shows that this class may be missing the depth at the position that last year’s class boasted. Even a guy like Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs in last year’s draft, who was kind of left for dead at this point, still has a lot of upside and could certainly break out in year two.

What we will rightfully remember from this year’s rookie class are the quarterbacks. It looks like there are going to be at least three of these guys who end up being some quality starters in the NFL, which is way above the average expectation of a typical draft class.

Want To Get In On The NFL Action?

You can bet on every single NFL game as well as tons of props, futures, and much more only over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.