Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. 49ers NFL Week 9 Info

Arizona Cardinals (7-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Cardinals vs. 49ers Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -116 | 49ers -102

Spread: Cardinals -1 (-110) | 49ers +1 (-110)

Total: 46 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cardinals vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

Cardinals -1 (-110)

Over 46 (-110)

Alt Line Parlay: Cardinals -4.5 & Over 46.5 Points (+390)

Cardinals vs. 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

The 7-1 Arizona Cardinals head to Levi’s Stadium for their second matchup of the season against NFC West divisional opponent San Francisco (3-4). This game will feature Jimmy Garoppolo calling the plays for the home team, which should make life a tad more difficult for the Cardinals defense that took advantage of rookie Trey Lance’s first NFL start when they faced the Niners in Week 5. Arizona won that game by a score of 17-10 but could not have felt great about the way their offense fared. Other than that, it has been a season of success for Kliff Kingsbury’s team, even with their first defeat last week against Green Bay. They say there is no such thing as a good loss, but the Cards were in it until the final play when A.J. Green was not on the same page as Kyler Murray and his pass to take them to 8-0 was intercepted.

The spread in this game has moved two points towards the home team, and many sharp bettors have pegged the 49ers as a lock in home underdog play given the history of these squads and the head coaching advantage they perceive the 49ers to have. Kingsbury has had more than his fair share of blunders in his tenure at the position, but the overabundance of love for Kyle Shanahan is beginning to lose its shine. Shanahan is 32-39 (.451) in his fifth year in the Bay, and I, for one, think he and his team are getting too much respect with point spreads. The fact is that this Cardinal team is a Super Bowl contender, and the 49ers are on the outside looking in at the sixth or seventh seed in the playoff picture. Arizona ranks second in points per game (30.8) and fourth in points allowed per game (17.3). The 49ers rank 19th and 16th in those same categories, respectively. Additionally, the Cards have forced the third-most turnovers in the league (14), and Garoppolo has never been one to avoid costly mistakes.

In this game, we do not need to overthink anything. The Cardinals are the far superior team in this matchup, and backing them as a near pick’em is a no-brainer for me. I also tend to think their offense will put up a plethora of scoring drives on Sunday, with the Niners getting a few as well, so taking the over of 46 will be another strong play. On FanDuel, you can play an Alt Line Parlay of Cardinals -4.5 and Over 46.5 for a tasty +390.

