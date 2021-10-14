Cardinals vs. Browns Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Browns NFL Week 6 Info

Arizona Cardinals (5-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Cardinals vs. Browns Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +144 | Browns -172

Spread: Cardinals +3 (-110) | Browns -3 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Cardinals vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

Under 49.5 (-110)

Browns -3 (-110)

Double Result: Browns HT – Browns FT (+125)

Cardinals vs. Browns News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s not every day you will catch the lone undefeated team in the NFL getting points, but that is the case in this matchup as the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals head east to take on the 3-2 Cleveland Browns. These teams rank third and sixth, respectively, in DVOA, and we should be in store for a good one Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

I believe there is a bit of value with playing under 49.5 points in this game. Last week the usually stout Browns defense that had only been giving up 26 points per contest was involved in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now you have a total slightly inflated from where it should be. The Browns will try to do what they do best and establish the league’s #1 rush offense and limit possessions for Kyler Murray and company, as we saw the San Francisco 49ers do effectively in Week 5. Furthermore, both teams rank in the Top 10 in passing yards allowed, so I predict both coaches will bring methodical approaches with their offensive game plans.

I will also be backing the Browns here mostly since the Cardinals allow the fifth-most rushing yards per game (139), so the two-headed monster that is Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should find success early and often against this defense. On the flip side, the Browns are elite at defending the rush, allowing a mere 75.8 yards a game, good for second-best in the NFL. Murray is a deserved MVP candidate, but I trust the Browns to make life tough on him in this game, taking away his legs and having him try to consistently deliver tough throws under pressure against one of the league’s better secondaries.

