Cardinals vs. Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Jaguars NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Arizona Cardinals (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

Date: Sunday, September 26th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Cardinals vs. Jaguars Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cardinals -375 | Jaguars +300

Spread: Cardinals -7.5 (-104) | Jaguars +7.5 (-118)

Total: 51.5 Over (-115) Under (-105)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Cardinals +3400 | Jaguars +42000

Cardinals vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Over 51.5 (-115)

Cardinals -7.5 (-104)

Cardinals vs. Jaguars News, Analysis, and Picks

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Both teams reached into the college ranks to find their current head coaches, but the early returns are much different. The Cardinals, who had the first overall pick when Kliff Kingsbury took over, have looked like one of the stronger teams in the NFL. The Jaguars, who had the first overall pick when Urban Meyer took over, continue to look like the worst organizations, from the top down, in the NFL. There are some injuries to monitor on both sides as the week progresses. We have both DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Kelvin Beachum (ribs) listed as DNP on Wednesday for the Cardinals. For the Jaguars, we have starting corner Tre Herndon (knee) listed as limited.

Arizona has looked fantastic through two weeks of the season. The offense is humming along thanks to the additions of rookie Rondale Moore and future Hall of Famer A.J. Green. Despite a shaky secondary, the defense looks better than it has in years thanks to the emergence of Isaiah Simmons, the addition of J.J. Watt, and the return of Chandler Jones. It’s playoffs or bust for the Cardinals, and with a Week 3 date with the Jacksonville Jaguars on tap, a 3-0 start to the season seems like all but a certainty. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are a mess. As mentioned above, it starts from the top. Money alone does not make you competent enough to run an NFL team, and the elder Khan continues to prove that time and time again. Urban Meyer was a questionable hire, to begin with, and all reports suggest that the beginning of the Meyer era has not gone as planned. Benched is former first-round pick C.J. Henderson. Despite being the first overall pick, Trevor Lawrence has been the slowest to adjust to the NFL, and fellow first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne was lost for the year before it even began. The Jaguars are 0-2, and after a Week 1 loss to the Texans, one has to wonder, will the Jaguars be the first-ever 0-17 team?

Arizona is the easy play here despite the touchdown plus spread. There is more allure in buying the half or full point to move the spread to -7 or -6.5, as there is much more value than what it costs to buy down the points at FanDuel, but for spread purists, -7.5 is still the play. Jacksonville is one of the worst teams in the league. They have too much talent to continue to struggle, but the Arizona Cardinals will not be their get-right game. Not with that pass rush. With that said, this is still the NFL, so keep it to a one-unit play at -7.5 while going for two units at 6.5 or 7. For those willing to exercise patience, the juice is at -104 on the Cardinals. This suggests that the spread is about to change to -7 and that you will not have to spend extra juice to move the line yourself. This is something to take into consideration before deciding when to lock in your wager. The over/under is too tempting not to hit over. 51.5 is a high number, but as the juice suggests, there is value to be had. Arizona has averaged 36 points per game so far on the season and had those outputs against better teams. There is always the road narrative and the risk that the Cardinals play down to their competition, but expect Kingsbury and Kyler to be motivated against Meyer and Lawrence. The over is an easy tap. Act fast, as the juice suggests that the line could soon move to 52.

