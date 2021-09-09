Cardinals vs. Titans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Titans NFL Week 1 Info

Arizona Cardinals (0-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Cardinals vs. Titans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +156 | Titans -290

Spread: Cardinals +3 (-118) | Titans -3 (-102)

Total: 52.5 Over (-106) Under (-114)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Cardinals +4800 | Titans +2500

Cardinals vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

Under 52.5 (-114)

Cardinals +3 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Titans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans will square off in what should prove to be an exciting cross-conference matchup. These two teams will come into this contest relatively healthy from an injury report perspective as there is only one injury of note worth monitoring. However, the injury is a major one. Star receiver A.J. Brown did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury and is someone to monitor before placing any action on Tennessee or the over.

The Titans are the home favorites in this contest, and for good reason. They made some major offseason additions on both sides of the ball and should continue to be as dominant as ever in the run game, thanks to Derrick Henry. The A.J. Brown injury is a situation to monitor closely as his absence will make this contest more of a pick ’em than one that should have a three-point spread. The Titans should be able to score at will if Brown is active as the Cardinals have major question marks at corner following a tumultuous offseason that saw them lose Patrick Peterson to free agency and his free-agent ‘replacement’ Malcolm Butler to retirement.

The Titans are the moneyline play due to being at home, especially if Brown is healthy. Arizona has about a 40 percent chance to win this game outright but is a much better play with the three-point cushion. Arizona received a talent injection on both sides of the ball as well this offseason and should keep the pressure on the Titans for the entire contest. While both offenses are expected to move the ball, projected game script suggests that the Titans will still look to ride Derrick Henry to victory, which will allow them to control the time of possession and keep the total under 52.5.

