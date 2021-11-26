Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Panthers vs. Dolphins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -130 | Dolphins +110

Spread: Panthers -2.0

Total: 41.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +28000 | Dolphins +55000

Panthers vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Dolphins +2.0

Panthers vs. Dolphins News, Analysis, and Picks

The big news last week for the Panthers was Cam Newton taking over as starting quarterback. He finished with excellent fantasy numbers – he had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown – and he averaged 8.48 adjusted yards per attempt. That’s not an elite number, but it’s clear he will be an upgrade over Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Unfortunately, the Panthers’ defense continues to struggle. They were one of the best defensive teams in the league to start the year, but they allowed the Football Team to rack up 27 points last week. They also gained 369 yards, which was one of their top marks of the season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ defense has played exceptionally well of late. They dominated in an upset win over the Ravens in Week 11, and they followed that up with a solid performance last week vs. the Jets. Overall, Miami is in the midst of a three-game winning streak and 3-0 against the spread in those contests.

Ultimately, I think the Dolphins are being undervalued in this spot. I’m not sure what the Panthers have done recently do deserve being road favorites.

Additionally, head coach Brian Flores has historically been one of the best in the business at covering games late in the year. Flores is elite against the spread regardless – he’s 25-17-1 ATS as a head coach – but he’s 17-5-1 in Week 8 or later. That’s good for a +46.6% return on investment.

