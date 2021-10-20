Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -148 | Giants +126

Spread: Panthers -3.0

Total: 47.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +11000 | Giants +100000

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Predictions and Picks

Giants +3.0

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants News, Analysis and Picks

The Carolina Panthers got off to a great start this season, winning their first three games. However, they’ve dropped their next three games, and quarterback Sam Darnold has shown some significant signs of regression. He’s averaged just 4.23 adjusted yards per attempt with four touchdowns and six interceptions, making his first three games with the Panthers feel like an outlier.

The New York Giants have also shown signs of slippage recently. They won just one of their first four games, but they at least managed to keep them competitive. That hasn’t been the case the past two weeks, losing by 24 to the Dallas Cowboys and 27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

New York is dealing with some injury concerns, too. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not expected to play this week, and they placed offensive lineman Andrew Thomas on injured reserve. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay could also be out of the lineup, leaving the offense significantly understaffed.

Still, the Giants seem like the right side in this contest. The Panthers are not good enough to be road favorites against virtually anyone. They rank just 25th in Football Outsiders DVOA, while the Giants rank 27th. The current spread suggests the Panthers are six points better than the Giants on a neutral field, which doesn’t seem right quite right.

The Giants are also shaping up to be a preferred target for the sharps. They’ve received just 22% of the early spread bets, but they’ve accounted for 52% of the spread dollars.

