Carson Wentz Injury Moves Divisional Odds

Carson Wentz Out for Awhile

It’s been barely one week into training camp, and Colts quarterback, Carson Wentz, is already hurt. Wentz is dealing with a broken bone in his foot, and according to his coach Frank Reich, it’s an injury that might have first surfaced when he was in high school.

Attributing this injury to something that occurred when Wentz was in high school is speculative at best. It almost seems as if Reich is trying to remove the Colts from any culpability regarding the injury.

Why else would we mention something seemingly so superfluous in hindsight?

Nonetheless, Wentz was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, and he could be out for five to twelve weeks. If you think that’s a pretty big window for recovery, you would be correct. The Colts expect to have a better idea of when he’ll return once he begins his rehab two weeks after the surgery. If Wentz makes a speedy recovery, he could presumably be under center for their first regular-season game, which is less than six weeks away.

His injury means that the Titans are now the odd-on-favorite to win the AFC South at -120.

According to Reich, the job could belong to backup Jacob Eason if Wentz can’t make it back for Week 1. “The job is Jacob’s right now,” Reich said. “He has to prove it, he knows that. Jacob’s in the driver’s seat.”

The schedule makers weren’t particularly kind to the Colts as their first five games will be against Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins, and Ravens. Combined, the five teams had a 54-26 record, with four of them reaching the playoffs.

