Chargers DE Joey Bosa Misses Third Straight Practice On Friday

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa did not participate in practice on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Bosa is a three-time Pro Bowler and a vital part of the Los Angeles pass-rush, so his absence this weekend would be substantial. He has been on the field for 82 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season and has notched seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack.

It’s the four-year veteran’s third DNP of the week which is cause for concern on if he will be available or not on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a situation to monitor as to whether his status will be announced today or if they will leave it to a game-time decision for their 1:00 ET kickoff.

Los Angeles Chargers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently +7 with the total set at 54.5 for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.