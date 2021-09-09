Chargers vs. Football Team Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Chargers vs. Football Team NFL Week 1 Info

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs. Washington Football Team (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Field

Chargers vs. Football Team Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Chargers -108 | Football Team -108

Spread: Chargers -1 (-104) | Football Team +1 (-115)

Total: 44.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Chargers vs. Football Team Predictions and Picks

Chargers ML (-108)

Over 44.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Football Team News, Analysis, and Picks

Two of the NFL’s “it” teams for the 2021 season square off in a Week 1 matchup, with the Los Angeles Chargers heading to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Football Team. The Chargers are led by second-year QB Justin Herbert, who looks to build off one of the best rookie seasons in modern-day history. The Chargers front office did a great job of upgrading their offensive line in the offseason to protect their franchise QB. Defensive-minded first-year coach Brandon Staley should shore up that side of the football as the 20th ranked unit in DVOA will get a boost with the return of Derwin James, a healthy Joey Bosa, and rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr.

The Football Team has seen its offseason NFC East Division odds shrink from an opening of +320 to the current price of +220 as many have pegged them as an “upset” to repeat as division champs. They bring 2020’s 3rd ranked defense into a season that should have more stability at the QB position with the acquisition of journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. He has a loaded group at the RB and WR positions at his disposal.

There are times in games with a spread less than a field goal where it is as simple as evaluating the matchup of quarterbacks to determine who to back. Surely, I am not alone in my beliefs of Herbert’s upside this season and beyond. With a massive upgrade at the Head Coach position, I see the Chargers coming out with an explosive game plan and attacking the weakest part of the WFT defense, their cornerbacks. Herbert will look to pepper his favorite target, Keenan Allen, and get do-it-all running back Austin Ekeler involved in the passing game.

For the WFT, Fitzpatrick has shown throughout his career that not only is he capable of putting his team in a big hole early, but that he can also post garbage time points with the best of them. This has me backing the Over of 44.5 points and the Chargers to win the game outright, 27-21.