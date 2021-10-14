Chargers vs. Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Chargers vs. Ravens NFL Week 6 Info

Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

Date: Sunday, October 17th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Chargers vs. Ravens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Chargers +138 | Ravens -164

Spread: Chargers +3 (-118) | Ravens -3 (-104)

Total:52 Over (-112) Under (-108)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Chargers +1700 | Ravens +1200

Chargers vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

Over 52 (-112)

Ravens -3 (-104)

Chargers vs. Ravens News, Analysis, and Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in what will likely be the game of the week. There was some hope that the NFL would flex it to Sunday night or even the late afternoon slate, but it was not to be. We could be witnessing the creation of a legendary rivalry as a former MVP will go head-to-head with someone everyone expects to be a future MVP.

Los Angeles comes into this game relatively healthy. They have three injuries of note, with Nasir Adderley (hip) limited, Mike Williams (knee) DNP, and Justin Jackson (groin) limited, being the significant names. Adderley and Williams are expected to play while the Chargers are hopeful backup running back Justin Jackson will make his return. Baltimore, on the other hand, has been decimated by injury. The Ravens have lost J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters, and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries and are still awaiting the season debut of prized rookie receiver Rashod Bateman. Starting left tackle, Ronnie Stanley is dealing with a chronic ankle issue. Other injuries of note on this week’s injury report include Sammy Watkins (thigh) DNP, DeShon Elliot (quad) limited, and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) limited.

Los Angeles has had a fantastic start to the season. The move to Brandon Staley as head coach has done wonders. Yes, the defense (namely Derwin James) is finally healthy, but his playcalling has been well received by players, staff, fans, and analysts alike. Mike Williams is finally starting to play like a first-round pick, and Austin Ekeler is finally being treated as a feature back instead of a committee back who should be pulled in goal line situations. The offseason additions of All-Pro Corey Linsley and a future All-Pro in rookie Rashawn Slater have turned a questionable offensive line into an overwhelming strength. The Chargers will need to stay healthy, but the sky is the limit for Los Angeles, especially if they can pull out the victory against Baltimore. Baltimore has been up and down to start the season. They sit at 4-1, but a couple of narrow escapes have buoyed their record. This is not the Ravens team of old that relied on a dominant defense and the elite running game in the NFL. As evidenced in Week 5, even struggling teams can move the ball on them with Peters out, and this Ravens team can move the ball competently through the air. We will be hard-pressed to find another team facing as much turmoil but still enjoying as much success.

The Ravens are the favorites for this contest, but the overwhelming majority of the public is backing the Chargers to cover (69%). With that said, the spread has yet to change but based on the -118 juice on Los Angeles, we could see a drop to +2.5 on the Chargers in short order. As mentioned, Los Angeles has indeed looked excellent this season. Beating the Ravens in Baltimore would be another notch on their belt in their journey towards gaining widespread legitimacy as not only a playoff contender but a championship contender. The Ravens have been poor against the spread this season but come into this contest 5-1 ATS in their past six contests against teams with winning records. Until proven otherwise, Baltimore is still the better team, and the nominal three-point spread (that could drop at any minute) is a value that should be exploited. Tap Baltimore for Week 6 but keep it to one unit. The total is more intriguing. It is easy to see value on both sides. Yes, these are two of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL, but they also possess two of the more talented defenses in the AFC. Recent trends point to the under, but the more specific trends suggest the over. The total opened at 51.5 and could soon be moved to 52.5. Tap the over for one unit for Week 6.

