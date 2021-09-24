Chicago Bears QB Outlook: Can Fields Prove Himself?

The Chicago Bears will take on the Cleveland Browns as 7.5-point underdogs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first career start for the Bears, and it may become a backyard football type of game for Fields as the main issue for Chicago has been their poor offensive line.

What Does Justin Fields Bring To The Table?

In Sunday’s game against the Bengals, Fields seemed to lack some anticipation on knowing where the pressure is actually going to come from. They forced a fumble that he was able to get back on top of, but his pocket presence isn’t quite up to speed towards what you want for an NFL starter. That may be something that will come with time and experience. What helps him smooth over that flaw is that he can make plays happen out of absolutely nowhere, which will be a lot of fun to watch. We’ll see a bunch of rushing upside, and he won’t be afraid to take deep shots for wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Every route that Robinson was targeted on in Week 1 was less than ten yards down the field, and then he struggled more in Week 2. With Justin Fields under center in this game, we may end up with higher ceilings for Chicago’s wide receivers based on a few broken plays.